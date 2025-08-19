AP submits Rs 270 cr tourism project DPRs to Centre

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh announced that he has submitted Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for three major tourism projects worth a total of Rs 270 crore to the central government. The projects, aimed at boosting tourism and cultural development in the state, were presented to Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Additional Secretary for Tourism Suman Billa in Delhi on Monday. He explained these details to ‘The Hans India’.

According to Minister Durgesh, the central government has assured full support for Andhra Pradesh’s tourism and cultural initiatives. The three projects submitted for approval include Lepakshi Cultural Centre and Infrastructure: A Rs 103 crore project to enhance tourist facilities in Lepakshi, with discussions also held on gaining UNESCO recognition for the site. The other being Lambasingi Experience Centre, a Rs 99.87 crore project to create an immersive and pleasant experience for tourists in Lambasingi, often called the “Andhra Kashmir.” Nagarjuna Konda Buddhist Circuit Tent Cities, a Rs 77.32 crore project to establish tent cities near the Buddhist circuit of Nagarjuna Konda to promote Buddhist heritage tourism was the third project. In addition to these projects, Minister Durgesh requested the establishment of a regional centre of the Lalit Kala Akademi in Visakhapatnam, and a Sahitya Akademi regional centre in Vijayawada to preserve and promote Telugu language, literature, music, and dance. He also proposed the construction of a Kala Kshetra auditorium at the GVR Music and Dance College in Vijayawada.

Following Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s suggestion, Minister Durgesh also advocated for the reprinting of the Suryarayandhra Nighantuvu (Dictionary) for future generations. He also sought Rs 100 crore in central funding for an Integrated Experience, Interpretation, and Information Centre (APTIFC) in Amaravati, approved by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu with a 5-acre land allocation.

The minister thanked the central government for its previous support under schemes like SAASKI, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, and PRASAD, and noted that the establishment of a National School of Drama in Rajamahendravaram and a Tourism Bhavan in Amaravati were also discussed.