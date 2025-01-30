AP tableau wins 3rd prize at R-Day Parade

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh’s Republic Day tableau, showcasing the state’s rich heritage through Etikoppaka toys, secured third prize in the Jury category at the 76th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, New Delhi. This prestigious recognition by the Central Government highlights the cultural and artistic significance of Andhra Pradesh’s handicrafts.

This marks the first time in 30 years that Andhra Pradesh has received a Central Government award for its Republic Day tableau. The design garnered widespread acclaim on social media, with millions praising its intricate craftsmanship and cultural representation.

Under the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Information and Public Relations Department brought the tableau to life, promoting handlooms and handicrafts on national and international platforms.

The tableau featured a Lord Ganesha statue at the front, while Lord Venkateswara was placed at the rear. It was flanked by the Bobbili Veena and traditional Telugu jewelry, offering a striking representation of the state’s cultural heritage. As the tableau moved, a song celebrating Etikoppaka toys played in the background, describing them as “toys of Andhra Pradesh, dolls that teach knowledge, bring joy, express devotion, and celebrate handcrafts and nature’s colours.”

The tableau received applause from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several central ministers. Both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan expressed their appreciation on social media, celebrating the state’s historic achievement. The award, received after three decades, has sparked widespread celebrations. Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh government is working to enhance the global recognition of Etikoppaka toys through geo-tagging, further boosting their international visibility. Hans India had previously featured a special article on the AP tableau’s Etikoppaka toy design on December 29.