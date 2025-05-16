AP, Telangana to receive rains on Friday and Saturday

As forecasted by the Meteorological Department, the Southwest Monsoon has arrived at the Andaman coast and is expected to reach the Kerala coast by the end of the month, coming four days earlier than anticipated. This development increases the likelihood of monsoonal rains in the Telugu States, which are already experiencing rainfall. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this Friday and Saturday.

In Vijayawada, rainfall began late Thursday night, leading to flooding in several low-lying areas where water has accumulated up to knee height on roads. Thunder and gusty winds have also impacted various locations across the state. Notable rainfall measurements include 54 mm in Amalapuram (Konaseema district), 54 mm in Nidamarru (Eluru district), 42 mm in Kajulur (Kakinada district), and 31.5 mm in Thalapathiguda (Alluri district).

On the other hand, maximum day temperatures have surpassed normal levels by 2 to 4 degrees in many coastal regions due to dry winds from northwest India. The highest temperatures recorded were 42.6 degrees in Inkollu (Bapatla district) and 42.5 degrees in Vinukonda (Palnadu district).

The Disaster Management Authority has cautioned that the state will face sudden downpours with temperatures above 40 degrees on Friday and Saturday. The Meteorological Department warns of thunderstorms and gusty winds across Rayalaseema and coastal areas, with moderate to heavy rains anticipated in Alluri, Manyam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, and Chittoor districts. Light to moderate rain is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Sri Sathya Sai districts, with light showers likely in remaining areas.

In Telangana, dense clouds have formed, signalling heavy rains for the evening. Hyderabad experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday night, with areas such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and Mehdipatnam facing localized flooding. An orange alert has been issued for twelve districts, indicating potential rain, thunder, and lightning in many areas.

The Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rains across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Yanam, Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema until Saturday, with wind speeds reaching 30 to 50 kilometres per hour. Citizens have been advised to remain vigilant during this time.