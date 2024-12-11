AP Tenth and Intermediate Exam 2025 dates announced

AP Tenth and Intermediate Exam 2025 dates announcedThe Andhra Pradesh (AP) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board has announced the proposed schedule for the Tenth Grade examinations, set to commence on March 17, 2025. This proposal has been forwarded to the state government for approval, with the final schedule awaiting confirmation from the state education department.

Simultaneously, the Intermediate Board has submitted its plan for conducting intermediate examinations, tentatively scheduled to run from March 1 to March 20, 2025. Additionally, preliminary exams in Environmental Science and Moral Values are set for February 1 and 3, respectively, while practical exams will take place starting February 10. Notably, the Tenth Grade exams are slated to begin one day prior to the conclusion of the Inter Board examinations.

In related news, the deadline for payment of AP Inter annual exam fees has recently closed. The Inter Board had previously announced the fee payment schedule last month, which concluded on November 21. Students in both First and Second Year General and Vocational streams, as well as Supplementary students, must adhere to this fee payment schedule. Furthermore, students who have been exempted from attendance are also required to pay the annual examination fees. A late fee of Rs. 1,000 will be applicable for payments accepted until December 5. The Inter Board has also emphasized that past examination failures and privately appearing candidates must ensure payment of their examination fees alongside their annual fees for both Inter First and Second Year.

As preparations for the 2025 academic examinations unfold, students and stakeholders are urged to stay informed of deadlines and requirements to ensure smooth participation in the upcoming exams.