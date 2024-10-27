AP TET 2024 final answer key to be released shortly

The Directorate of School Education in Andhra Pradesh is poised to release the final answer key for the Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) conducted in October 2024 in a short while. According to the official schedule, the final answer key will be made available today, with much anticipation from candidates.

With the final answer key set to be published shortly, the TET results are expected to be announced on November 2, 2024. Candidates are urged to stay updated as the final key will be accessible at any moment today.

This marks an essential step in the examination process, paving the way for results that will determine eligibility for teaching positions across the state.