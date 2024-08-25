AP TET 2024: Schedule announced and hall tickets from September 22

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for 2024 is set to take place from October 3 to October 20, with arrangements being made by the School Education Department to ensure a smooth examination process. The TET will be conducted over 18 days, featuring two sessions each day: the morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

Candidates who registered for the TET will be able to download their hall tickets starting September 22. Following the exams, preliminary answer keys will be released sequentially beginning on October 4. From October 5, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections regarding the preliminary keys. The final answer key is scheduled to be published on October 27, with the TET results to be announced on November 2.

The application process for the TET concluded on August 3, with a significant total of 427,300 applications received. Breakdown of the applications shows that 182,609 candidates applied for Paper 1-A, designated for Secondary Grade Teacher roles. Additionally, 2,662 applications were submitted for Secondary Grade Teacher Special Education (Paper 1-B). For Paper 2-A, which qualifies candidates for School Assistant Teacher positions, 64,036 applications were received, along with 104,788 for Maths and Science.



The increased number of applications is largely attributed to the upcoming Mega DSC notification, aiming to fill 16,347 teaching positions in the state, which will be announced following the TET exams. The heightened competition underscores the growing interest in teaching positions within Andhra Pradesh.

