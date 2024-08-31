AP, TG big markets for sunflower oil

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States are two very big markets for Sunflower oil and have been witnessing steady increase in consumer demands, said Vinay Shrivastava, vice-president & business head, B2C, Bunge India.

He said this has been the primary reason behind the launching of Fiona Refined Sunflower oil in Andhra Pradesh. He along with Telugu actress Lavanya Tripathi launched the new brand of sunflower oil in Vijayawada on Friday.

Shrivastava announced that Fiona Refined Sunflower oil is enriched with essential vitamins A, D and E, crucial for maintaining good health and well-being. He stated that many people are unaware that a significant amount of these vitamins get destroyed during the process of cooking, and never reach the food.

Recognising this, Bunge India launched Fiona Refined Sunflower oil with the VitoProtect formula, making it the better choice for cooking.