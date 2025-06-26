AP to hold Quantum Valley workshop on June 30

As Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to set up Quantum Valley, first in India, in Amaravati by January 2026, the state government is going to host a national workshop on Quantum Valley in Vijayawada on June 30 to kickstart the project.

At a curtain-raiser event here on Wednesday, IT secretary Katamneni Bhaskar said that Quantum Valley will leverage quantum computing to address complex issues at unprecedented speeds compared to conventional computers. The facility will benefit sectors such as higher education, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and more, while fostering research and job creation. It will align with the National Quantum Mission’s guidelines.

Secretary to the Chief Minister P S Pradyumna, said quantum computing will revolutionise data accuracy across industries. He noted Andhra Pradesh’s potential to lead in quantum computing, with the upcoming workshop set to release the ‘Amaravati Declaration.’

Prof Anil Prabhakar, a quantum computing expert and member of the National Quantum Mission, explained that quantum computing differs significantly from classical computing. Major IT firms are already investing in it for applications like pharmaceutical research, EV batteries, logistics, route optimisation, image classification, stock market analysis, and cybersecurity. He stated that Quantum Valley in Amaravati will support research institutes, IT companies, and startups.

Amit Sighee, director of IBM’s Research Wing, revealed that India ranks second globally in quantum computing adoption. IBM, collaborating with the Andhra Pradesh government, aims to develop its Starling quantum computing system by 2029.

Vijayarao, LTI Mindtree Lead, underscored quantum computing’s transformative potential in banking, finance, logistics, supply chain, manufacturing, healthcare, risk analysis, and cryptography. LTI Mindtree, IBM, and TCS are partnering with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop Quantum Valley in Amaravati.