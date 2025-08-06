AP to launch country’s largest green skilling mission

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is set to take a major leap in the country’s clean energy journey with the launch of India’s largest green skilling initiative, aimed at creating a future-ready workforce in solar and wind energy. Minister for human resources development, IT, electronics and communication, and real time governance Nara Lokesh will deliver the keynote address at the landmark event titled ‘Empowering India’s Green Future: Andhra Pradesh as the Talent Hub for Solar and Wind Energy,’ to be held in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Lokesh’s address will be a highlight of the high-powered gathering, which will also feature energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, senior government officials, over 250 industry leaders, and key development partners. The event, jointly organised by the Swaniti Initiative and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), marks the official launch of the state’s green skilling programme.

The initiative aims to train thousands of youth across the state in all aspects of solar and wind energy — from manufacturing and installation to operations and maintenance — positioning Andhra Pradesh as a national hub for clean energy talent.

Lokesh is expected to highlight, reflecting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of a skills-first, innovation-driven economy.

A senior official described the programme as more than just a skilling drive. “This isn’t just a skilling event; it’s a mission to empower Andhra Pradesh’s youth to lead India’s green revolution,” he noted.

Three high-impact panel discussions will feature industry giants and policy makers working together to shape a demand-driven, industry-aligned workforce. The event will also see the launch of a private sector green skilling taskforce to further align the state’s training ecosystem with national and international clean energy markets.

Ensuring inclusivity, the initiative will focus on integrating tribal youth, women-led self-help groups (SHGs), and green micro-entrepreneurs, making equity a central theme of the green transition.

The deliberations and outcomes of the event will shape the upcoming Green Skill Development Roadmap for Andhra Pradesh, which aims to modernise training infrastructure and scale up skilling programmes across all districts — setting a national benchmark in sustainable, livelihood-driven development.