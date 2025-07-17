AP to receive heavy rains for next two days

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre announced that heavy rainfall is forecast for Thursday and Friday, with further showers expected throughout the week.

Officials reported that a low-pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh has developed into a depression, greatly enhancing the prospects for rainfall in the state. Some districts have already experienced a drop in temperature, accompanied by light showers in various regions.

The Meteorological Centre stated that the surface circulation linked to the depression will persist, with strong winds anticipated along coastal districts over the next five days. Heavy downpours are specifically expected in Alluri, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts today and tomorrow.

In the past 24 hours, the highest recorded rainfall of 12 cm occurred in Vizianagaram, bringing relief to farmers who have been grappling with insufficient rainfall.