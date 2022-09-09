AP to receive heavy rains for three days as Low-pressure area forms in Bay of Bengal

The low-pressure area formed in West Central Bay of Bengal on Thursday and is likely to strengthen into severe depression over West Central Bay of Bengal near North Coastal Andhra and Odisha by Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday night that due to this effect, there will be widespread, heavy to very heavy rains in some places and extremely heavy rains in some places in the state for the next three days.

Very heavy rains are forecasted in Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts on Friday followed by extreme rains in Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts and heavy rains in Nellore, Kurnool, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, and Chittoor districts. The Meteorological department said heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts, Krishna, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Kurnool districts on Saturday,

It also said heavy rains will occur in one or two places in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and moderate rains in North coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Sunday. According to the IMD, gusty winds with a speed of 45 to 70 kilometers per hour will blow along the north Coastal Andhra for the next four days. AP Disaster Management Agency MD Dr. BR Ambedkar has advised people to be alert as there is a possibility of very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms.