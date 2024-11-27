AP to receive rains amid cyclonic circulation, yellow alert issued

AP to receive rains amid cyclonic circulation, yellow alert issuedA severe cyclonic circulation in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified and is now classified as Cyclone Fengal. Currently moving north-northwest at a speed of 12 km per hour, the cyclone is centered about 300 km southeast of Trincomalee and 770 km from Chennai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Cyclone Fengal is likely to make landfall between Puducherry and Chennai. In anticipation of the storm, a red alert has been issued for the states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, prompting officials to declare a holiday for educational institutions in the districts of Cuddalore, Mayiladudurai, and Thiruvarur, where heavy rainfall is expected.

In fact, Nagapattinam district has already begun experiencing significant rainfall due to the cyclonic activity, leading to heightened concern among local authorities.

The cyclone is also poised to impact Andhra Pradesh, where a yellow alert has been issued. Moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated in the Nellore and Tirupati districts over the next 24 hours, with potential heavy rains expected in Annamayya, Prakasam, and Chittoor districts in the following 48 hours. The IMD warns that further heavy rain events are predicted for North Andhra beginning on October 30.

In light of the cyclone's approach, officials have advised fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea. Ports across the state have issued a number one warning, and the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Department is on high alert, instructing district collectors to implement precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

Residents are urged to stay informed as the situation develops and to take necessary precautions in anticipation of severe weather conditions associated with Cyclone Fengal.