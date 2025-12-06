Traffic diversions imposed on Vizag amid Ind vs SA ODI

The police have announced traffic diversions in Visakhapatnam for the one-day international cricket match between India and South Africa, scheduled for Saturday at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem. To accommodate spectators, 11 designated parking areas have been established.

Vehicles entering the city from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram are advised to follow the route via Pendurthi, NAD, and TC Palem. Buses departing from the city towards Anandapuram, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam should travel through TC Palem, NAD, Pendurthi, and Sonthyam. Smaller vehicles arriving from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are instructed to turn left at Marikivalasa, proceed through Jurong Junction, and then turn right at Thimmapuram to access the RTC complex via Beach Road Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, and Jodugullapalem.

Cars, two-wheelers, and auto-rickshaws must turn around at the car shed and navigate to Panorama Hills via Mithilapuri Uda Colony, MVV City, Local College, and enter the city through Rushikonda. Commercial vehicles and buses approaching from the city should proceed to Anandapuram via Adivaviram on BRS Road at Hanumanthavaka and Neelakundilu Junction.

Vehicles with VVIP passes will be stopped at Ground P-1, while VIP vehicles should park at Ground B at P-2. Additional designated parking is available at V Convention P-C. Spectators arriving from the city to watch the match should park at Technical Engineering College Ground P-4. Vehicles arriving from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram should turn right at Shed Junction to utilise Technical Engineering College P-4.

Media vehicles are to park at P-5 near Venkateswara Swamy Temple, close to Gate Nos. 10 and 11. Other incoming vehicles from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram should stop at Peppy, Polishetty Venugopal Rao Ground P-6, MVV City Double Road P-7, while two-wheelers should divert to GVMC Park P-8 and Kalyan Kumar Site P-9. Official vehicles for the police and revenue personnel will park at P-10, located in front of MVV Builders Apartment.

RTC special buses should turn left at Marikivalasa, head to Law College via Thimmapuram Road, and stop at P-11. After the match, vehicles parked at the Technical College are directed to reach NH-16 from the car shed via Vijetha Super Market, while those entering the city should proceed through Endada.