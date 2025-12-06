Telangana Rising Summit: Three-tier security, 1,000 CCTV cameras in place

More than 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for the security of the delegates visiting the Telangana Rising Global Summit at the Bharat Future City.

The 100-acre area has already been kept under surveillance with over 1,000 CCTV cameras keeping a close vigil at the work side. There is a three-tier security check to enter into the main hall of the Global Summit. The police formed a Control Room at the venue where the Rachakonda Commissioner G Sudheer Babu has been overseeing the security aspects. Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy reviewed the security arrangements and also a review meeting with various departments at the Global Summit event on Friday.

Shivdhar Reddy said that extensive arrangements are being made for the highly prestigious Global Summit organised by the state government. He added that delegates with passes will be allowed entry on December 8 and 9, while the general public can visit the venue from December 10 to 13.

“We have closely monitored the arrangements for the stalls related to law and order. There will be three-tier security around VIP representatives. Over 1,000 CCTV cameras are being installed to monitor every step in the summit area, all connected to the Central Police Control Room,” said Shivdhar Reddy, expressing confidence that all arrangements will be completed by Saturday evening.

The DGP advised officials to ensure flawless security and emphasised that all teams must work in close coordination. Officials discussed the facilities required for the summit, including barracks, mess, kitchen, and toilets.

Around 1,000 traffic policemen will be deployed for traffic management. Traffic marshals will handle road diversions, barricade installation, and vehicle parking. A strong police presence will be maintained on key routes to prevent any disruptions.

Road diversions will be in place for the general public and motorists on the designated routes for the two-day summit. Additional officials present included DGPs Mahesh Bhagwat, DS Chauhan, Fire DG Vikram Singh Mann, TG IIC MD Shashank, and IG Ramesh Reddy.