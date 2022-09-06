AP to receive rains as a low-pressure likely in the Bay of Bengal on September 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a Surface Trough is likely to occur in East Central Bay of Bengal on September 7 and possibly turn into a low pressure after 48 hours i.e. on the 9th of this month in the West Central Bay of Bengal. It is said that the impact of this will be more on the state.



It has been explained that moderate to heavy rains will occur in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema from the 8th of this month and very heavy rains are possible in some parts of Coastal Andhra. At the same time, gusty winds with a speed of 45-65 km per hour are also expected and hence fishermen are advised not to go fishing in the sea.



At present, the North-South trough extends from North Karnataka to the Comorin area in the interior of Tamil Nadu at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level. Due to this effect, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains on Tuesday and Wednesday at some places in the South Coast, North Coast, and Rayalaseema and heavy rain at one or two places in Rayalaseema.