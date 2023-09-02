AP to receive rains for next three days and d expected low pressure area

The Meteorological Department said that the trough of the North Monsoon is moving towards the South, resulting in heavy rainfall predictions for Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Additionally, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



According to Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough in the Bay of Bengal has also expanded towards the north, which may lead to increased monsoon activity and the formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. It is learned there is a possibility of another cyclone forming in the surrounding areas of the North Bay of Bengal on the 3rd of this month, which may result in rainfall.

Against this backdrop, the Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rains in various districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Eluru, Krishna, Prakasam, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Sri Sathyasai, Kurnool, and Nandyal.

Meanwhile, Specific rainfall measurements include 74.4 mm in Amarapuram of Sri Sathyasai district, 59.4 mm in Tamballapalle of Annamayya district, 46 mm in Chittoor, 44.2 mm in Kuppam, 40.6 mm in Agali of Sri Sathyasai district, 35 mm in Madakasira of Sri Sathyasai district, 30 mm in Venkatagiri Kota of Chittoor district, 24.2 mm in Gorantlo of Sri Sathyasai district, 23 mm in Gurramkonda of Annamayya district, 21.2 mm in Shantipuram of Uru district, and 21 mm in Arogyavaram of Annamayya district. The remaining districts experienced light showers.