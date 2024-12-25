AP to receive rains today and tomorrow amid severe low pressure

In a significant weather development, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a severe low pressure area persists in the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal. The weather system is expected to move west-southwestward and gradually weaken by Wednesday, as a western trough over north India exerts its influence on the low pressure.

As a result of this weather pattern, the IMD forecasts widespread rain across the state over the next three days. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in the districts of Prakasam, Sripotti Sriramulu, Nellore, and Chittoor on Wednesday, with the possibility of thundershowers. The weather agency has issued advisories urging fishermen to refrain from heading out to sea on that day due to adverse conditions.

Warnings of danger remain in effect for all ports across the state as a precaution against the impact of the low pressure system. While rain is expected to persist, the weather is forecasted to change after Saturday, when additional rainfall may occur.

On Tuesday, light rain was observed in several districts, including Alluri, Seetharamaraju, Vizianagaram, Krishna, Bapatla, Eluru, East Godavari, and Visakhapatnam. Accompanying the rainfall, cold winds swept through the coastal areas, contributing to a notable drop in temperatures across the state. Reports indicate that temperatures have decreased by 3 to 7 degrees Celsius in several locations, including Kalingapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Tuni, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nandigama, Gannavaram, Bapatla, Ongole, Nellore, and Tirupati.

As the low pressure continues to influence the region, residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and prepare for the impending rains.