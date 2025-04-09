AP tourism dept. to attend HICSA Mumbai 2025

A high-level delegation from the Andhra Pradesh Government, led by Shri Kandula Durgesh, the Honourable Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography, is set to attend the 20th Hotel Investment Conference – South Asia (HICSA) at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake on 9th and 10th April 2025. The delegation includes key officials such as Shri Ajay Jain IAS, Special Chief Secretary for Tourism & Culture, and Ms Amrapali Kata IAS, CEO of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority.

The primary goal of the delegation is to position Andhra Pradesh as a premier investment and tourism destination, showcasing its vast tourism potential. They will host a series of high-profile meetings with global hospitality leaders, including representatives from Marriott, IHG, IHCL, Accor, and Blackstone, to foster collaborations and attract investment in the state’s burgeoning tourism sector.

HICSA is a prestigious annual event that unites key stakeholders from the hospitality industry, including hotel investors, developers, operators, and various professionals from across South Asia. This conference offers significant networking opportunities to explore investment possibilities and discuss emerging trends and challenges in the hospitality industry.

With its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and proactive government support, Andhra Pradesh is rapidly developing its tourism sector, with multiple projects underway in various sectors such as hotels, luxury resorts, and MICE facilities. Under the leadership of Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the state aims to become a leading destination for both leisure and business tourism in South Asia.

The objectives for Andhra Pradesh’s participation in HICSA 2025 include promoting diverse tourism experiences, positioning the state as a key player in the industry, showcasing investment opportunities under the new Tourism Policy 2024-2029, and engaging with leading hotel brands to highlight the attractive climate for investment and ongoing infrastructure projects in major tourism hubs such as Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Amaravati, and Rajahmundry.

Shri Kandula Durgesh stated that HICSA presents an exceptional platform for Andhra Pradesh to engage with global investors and demonstrate the state's extraordinary tourism potential to the international hospitality community. He underscored that the state's participation aligns with its vision to enhance tourism infrastructure and promote sustainable and responsible tourism that benefits both local communities and global travellers.