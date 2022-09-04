AP tourism hosts Punjab journalists

Vijayawada: AP Tourism is hosting a one-week excursion for a journalist team from pairing State Punjab under the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme from August 31 to September 6.

Rajesh Bali, the nodal officer from PIB Jalandhar, led the team, which arrived in Visakhapatnam on August 31. The team has visited potential tourist locations in Visakhapatnam and reached Dindi, the charming backwater of Andhra Pradesh.

The journalist team on Saturday reached Berm Park here. During the interactive session, a presentation was made on Andhra Pradesh Tourism initiatives to enhance tourism in the State.

The objective of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat programme is to bring about a holistic development of tourism through pairing States, which was initiated by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to create awareness among the States on the rich culture, art, habits and heritage of the States to give a fillip to tourism and Punjab became the partner State for Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, APTA CEO and APTDC MD K Kanna Babu explained that AP tourism policy offered some of the best incentives, attractive terms for land allotment and proposed initiatives that would position the State as a premier world-class tourism destination with robust infrastructure. AP has the country's second longest coastline (974 km), perennial rivers, scenic backwaters, hills and forests, ancient temples, and Buddhist sites, besides a vibrant and rich culture and heritage, he added.

Speaking on this occasion Rajesh Bali said that it's an amazing experience in AP. The journalist team will visit Nagarjuna Sagar, Gandikota, Sri City and Tirupati in coming days of the tour.

Dy CEO of APTA V Ramudu, GM Administration, APTDC Bhavani Prasad, assistant director Lajwanti Naidu and other tourism officers were present in the interactive session.