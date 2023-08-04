AP transport department embraces paperless DL and RC cards

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Transport Department decided to go plastic and paperless as it now issues digital driving licences and registration certificates (RC).

For over two years, the issue of smart cards of driving licence (DL) and RC cards has been kept pending. The contract towards issuance of the smart cards was put off for various reasons. Motorists who paid fees for the smart cards could not get them even as they tried repeatedly.

The transport department used to collect Rs 200 for card plus Rs 25 for postal charge. Despite the collection of such charges, the smart cards remain unissued to the motorists. This drew criticism from various sections of people.

Later, the RTA department tried to give advanced technology of contact less proximity integrated circuit cards for the issue of licences and vehicle registration number cards for the motorists. Such cards are made of quality material that provides long shelf life. However, the proposal did not take off.

Brushing the earlier proposals aside, the department announced the issuance of digital copies of DL and RC. “Those, who have already paid charges for the DL and RC, would be issued cards. Going forward, the department intends to go plastic and paperless. When the traffic police or the RTA officials inspect the motorists during drives, they can show the digital format of the DL and RC. Those who are not using smartphones can submit a hard copy of the DL and RC,” explains GC Raja Ratnam, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, the Central government has launched DigiLocker app for storing documents such as Aadhar cards, driving licence, PAN card, ration card, etc., for lifelong. Going forward, motorists in the state can store digital versions of DL and RC cards as well.