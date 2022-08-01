AP Village and ward secretariats employees to receive new salary from this month

The village and ward secretariats employees in Andhra Pradesh are all set to receive the salaries as per the pay scale from today. It is known that the government has finalized probation from July 1 for all the employees who have completed at least two years of service and passed the departmental test conducted by APPSC as per the rules. All of them will receive the salaries for the month of July from August 1.



The employees of the village and ward secretariat are receiving an honorarium of Rs.15,000 each. In their place, the details of the respective employees have to be updated once again in order to pay the wages along with the pay scale. That is why a special control room has been set up in the office of the commissioner of the secretariat department under the authority of the additional commissioner.

Moreover, it is said that there are no such situation in the past where the new pay scale was implemented for such a large number of employees. The government has took care to avoid delay in submission of bills due to transfer of DDOs. In some places the DDOs have delayed the submission of bills due to various reasons but have also allowed the bills to arrive up to 30th.

There were many campaigns regarding the pay scale of village and ward secretariat employees. There was talk that these jobs were temporary and the salaries would not increase. A pay scale has been implemented for all employees. Honorary President of Village and Ward Secretariat Employees Association Venkatrami Reddy said that even though the officials of the finance department objected that they cannot give new PRC to the secretariat employees, CM Jagan has decided to pay them according to the new wages. He congratulated the employees who will receive wages according to the pay scale for the first time after probation.