AP was given what is due, asserts Lavu

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre will complete its full tenure of five years, TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu asserted on Monday, as he rejected the opposition’s charge that special treatment was given to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget.
Participating in the debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Devarayalu, whose party is a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), claimed that Andhra Pradesh was unscientifically bifurcated.
Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power at the Centre.
“Our debt has been increasing. We need hand-holding for a state that is so young, more support from the Central government is needed,” he said.
Hitting out at the opposition’s charge that the budget was aimed at appeasing the two key allies, TDP and JD(U), of the BJP to save its government, Devarayalu said whatever was due has been given to Andhra Pradesh.
This government will run for five years and complete its tenure, he said. “We are very sure that this government will run for five years, rest assured...no special treatment given to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget,” he said. (PTI)