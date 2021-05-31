AP weather report: Rain predicted in some parts of the state in next three days

AP weather report: According to the meteorological department, the southwest monsoon is expected to intensify in the state and the monsoon is likely to enter Kerala by June 3. Officials of the Amaravati Meteorological Center in Andhra Pradesh on Monday made a key announcement about the state's weather conditions. It revealed the details of how the weather conditions are going to be for the next three days.

The officials said that light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning are likely in one or two places along the northern coast today, which would extend to some more parts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Light to moderate showers and thundershowers are also expected in the southern coastal areas today. Tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday).

The weather department said that Rayalaseema will have similar weather conditions with light to moderate rains are likely in one or two places in Rayalaseema today. Rayalaseema is likely to receive light to moderate rains with thundershowers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

