AP weather update: Heavy rains to continue for three more days in parts of the state

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management said that the heavy rains lashing the state would continue for three more days due to the surface trough continuing from Vidarbha to North Tamil Nadu via Telangana and Karnataka.



According to the APSDMA, light to moderate rains will occur in the state today (May 2) and people should be alert. Manyam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kakinada and Konaseema districts will experience light to moderate rains today while West Godavari, Eluru, Sri Satyasai and Ananthapur districts will receive light to moderate rains here and there and scattered light showers are likely in the rest of the districts.



The farmers, labourers and should be careful as there is a possibility of lightning. The disaster agency has warned not to stay under trees during thunderstorms.



It is known that there is a possibility of rain in Andhra Pradesh for another two days. In Kurnool district, there was thunder and lightning and all the streets near Srisailam Mallanna were flooded. Heavy rains are also falling in Telangana. Especially in Hyderabad.