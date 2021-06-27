AP Weather update: Rain likely in South coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for next 48 hours

The surface trough formed from Jharkhand to the South Coast continues to be stable due to which the rains are expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh for next 48 hours. Moreover, epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean, however; no tsunami alert was issued. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are likely in the southern coastal areas and Rayalaseema. The low pressure area in the vicinity of Odisha and Chhattisgarh has increased the wind speed over the state, which are blowing from the west and northwest.

On the other hand, heavy to moderate rains lashed many parts of Guntur district from Saturday evening. Apart from Guntur city, Duggirala, Vinukonda, Chilakaluripet, Tadikonda, Mangalagiri, Repalle, Bapatla and Pedakakani mandals also received rain.

The city's drains were flooded due to heavy rains in Guntur yesterday evening. The torrential downpour also flooded the area. During this sequence, the second son of Pullaiah and Mangamma, who lives in Shivaram Nagar, fell into a drain while playing on the bank of a canal. Venkatesh's elder brother noticed this and told his parents.

However, the boy was already washed away in the drain as the drain was flowing fast. The NDRF team went into the field to search for the boy. Manohar Kavati, who is the city mayor, is overseeing the activities. The incident took place at around 5pm yesterday but the boy is yet to be traced.