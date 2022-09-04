AP Weather update: Rains likely in the state for the next three days

The Indian Meteorological Department revealed that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains at many places in Andhra Pradesh state for the next three days under the influence of south and south-easterly winds.



According to the weather update, there will be heavy rains mainly in many parts of Coast Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. At the same time, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning rains in many places.



The water level of the Srisailam reservoir reached 884.80 feet on Saturday evening. The flood flow of 1,32,829 cusecs from upper projects Jurala and Sunkesula is reaching Srisailam. 55,966 cusecs of flood water are being released to Nagarjuna Sagar through 2 radial crust gates opened at a level of 10 feet.