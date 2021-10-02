AP weekly roundup: Check the last week's developments from Sep 26 - Oct 1

The Andhra Pradesh state has witnessed heavy rains due to the cyclone Gulab disrupting the normal life for couple of days in north coastal Andhra. Despite rains, the state has witnessed crucial developments in the last week regarding administration. Have a look at the developments in the last week.



Schedule out for Badvel by-election

The Central Election Commission (CEC) on Tuesday released the schedule for by-elections for Badvel in Andhra Pradesh and Huzurabad in Telangana. The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced that by-elections for the two constituencies will be held on October 30 and counting will take place on November 2.

Adimulapu Suresh launches Intermediate textbooks

The launch of Intermediate textbooks printed under the auspices of Telugu and Sanskrit Academy, Andhra Pradesh was held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh unveiled the books. Higher Education Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Academy Chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi, Director V. Rama Krishna, and others attended.

AP ICET 2021, AP ECET 2021 results declared

The Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results of AP ICET-2021 and AP ECET 2021 on Friday at a press conference at 11 a.m in Mangalagiri. While coming to AP ICET 2021 results for admission into MBA and MCA courses were released on Friday as many as 34,789 students which constitutes 91.27 percent passed the ICET results while in the ECET 29,904 have passed.

IAS Sameer Sharma takes charge as new chief secretary

IAS Dr. Sameer Sharma took over as the new chief secretary to the state government on Thursday and paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. The meeting took place at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. Adityanath Das, who has been appointed as a government adviser, was also present on the occasion.