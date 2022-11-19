AP will be doomed of TDP not elected: Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday came down heavily on the policies being pursued by the YSRCP government, particularly against the TDP leaders and the programmes being organised by the party in the state.

Expressing satisfaction over the turn out of the crowds for his recent meetings and the programmes, Chandrababu said that the TDP always works with national agenda. He was addressing the party general body meeting after launching the agitational programme titled as 'Idemi Kharma' (What an ill-fate).

Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP was a partner in several national reforms and acted always with responsibility, either in power or in Opposition. Stating that he had become an MLA for the first time in 1978, he said that he had worked with several chief ministers in his career and when he himself was the chief minister many world leaders visited Andhra Pradesh to have first-hand information on the administration.

Observing that the TDP is a classic example for welfare and development, he said that for the first time in his life he is witnessing such a hostile government. Beginning with the TDP state unit president, K Atchnnaidu the ruling party has been harassing even social media workers continuously, he said.

"This is for the first time I am witnessing the rude behaviour of the police and the administration. Though we have been waging legal battles, the police officials are resorting to illegal arrests and are torturing our activists. The Supreme Court, the highest judicial body of the land, had to interfere in the case of the MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju," Naidu lamented.

Stating that there is no change in the attitude of either the government or the police, the TDP national president pointed out that even the media coordinator of the TDP was taken into custody, on silly ground. He made it clear that once the TDP is back in power action will be initiated against such police officials.

"Though I am pained at these incidents, I have to move on democratic lines and follow the norms," he said, adding that troubles are being created at the public meetings being addressed by the TDP leaders.

The crowds at his Nandigama meeting were a record, he said, adding he had never seen such a huge crowd for a public meeting both at Nandigama and in Kurnool addressed a couple of days ago. This is a clear indication that the people are disgusted at the style of functioning of this government and they want the TDP back in power, he said. Even the people of Kurnool are making fun of the decentralisation slogan of this government, he added.

Observing that an awareness has been created among the people by the TDP through the 'Badude Badudu' programme, he is of the opinion that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy can't escape from the cases that he is facing now. He said that if the TDP cannot come back to power in the coming elections, no power on earth can save the state. He called upon the party leaders to take the initiative to create more awareness among the public on the need for the TDP to return to power in the coming polls and take the ongoing 'Idemi Kharma' programme seriously.