AP will embrace tech for agri revolution: CM

Amaravati: In a comprehensive review meeting spanning over four hours, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to leverage advanced technologies and implement sweeping reforms to boost the agricultural and allied sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

Key directives include conducting a state-wide satellite survey of crop details, updating agricultural records post-land resurvey, utilizing AI chatbots for farmer assistance, and directly engaging with farmers' associations.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for precise data on crops cultivated in every survey number across the state, ordering a comprehensive satellite survey to collect these details. He cited the success of a pilot satellite survey in Balabhadrapuram, Biccavolu Mandal, East Godavari district.

He underscored the importance of integrating technology to empower farmers. Discussions during the review included the use of an AI Chatbot for crop planning, value addition to produce, and general farmer assistance. The Chief Minister stressed that artificial intelligence should deliver essential information directly to farmers. The Chief Minister suggested advancing the crop season to rely more on rainwater, thus protecting farmers from losses due to cyclones and heavy rains, and allowing for a second crop.

He directed ministers, MLAs, and officials to engage with farmers and raise awareness about this shift. He stressed that the state should aim for no drought and efficiently utilise abundant rainwater, minimizing the need for project water.

Addressing concerns about soil degradation, Naidu advised officials to educate farmers on the judicious use of fertilizers and pesticides, urging them to reduce excessive consumption. He advocated for a shift towards natural farming.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the potential of drones in agriculture, noting their applicability in 15 sectors, and stated that drone usage would simplify farming.

Calling micro-irrigation a "game changer" for horticulture, Naidu called for its expansion beyond the current 16.17 lakh hectares. He directed officials to study the implementation of micro-irrigation in water-scarce areas and flood irrigation where water resources are abundant.

To ensure fair prices for farmers and prevent price fluctuations, the Chief Minister directed officials to establish mobile farmer markets that bring agricultural and allied products directly to urban doorsteps.

During the review, the Chief Minister praised 'Coco Munj,' a company producing products from coconuts, after inspecting their offerings. Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and senior officials from agriculture and allied departments attended the meeting.