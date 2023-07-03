AP will improve only if Chandrababu becomes CM: Former MP

Kurnool: Former union minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy on Monday made interesting comments. He said that Andhra Pradesh State will improve only if Chandrababu becomes the Chief Minister again.

Speaking to the media in Kurnool, he said that Rayalaseema's problems will be solved only when Chandrababu leads the State as CM. If the problems of cultivation and drinking water are to end, he needs to be the chief minister again," he said. He added that the TDP workers are being harassed by the police.

