AP will lead India’s AI revolution: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the State was taking several bold steps to lead the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution in India. The Chief Minister was referring to the state government's partnership with global chip giant Nvidia Corporation signed on Friday.

"Under the leadership of IT Minister Nara Lokesh, we have entered into an MoU with Nvidia to build a strong and inclusive AI ecosystem in the state," said Naidu in a post on 'X'. On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh government and Nvidia signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly advance the establishment of a proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) university in the state and foster a robust ecosystem through skilling, research, infrastructure development, and startup acceleration.

With support from Nvidia for curriculum and training, 10,000 engineering students will receive skill training over the next two years, he said, adding that 500 AI startups from Andhra Pradesh will gain access to Nvidia's 'Inception Program' for global exposure and key resources.

Further, plans are underway to establish India's first AI University in collaboration with Nvidia for shaping the infrastructure and research capabilities, said the Chief Minister. From education and skilling to research and innovation, this initiative is laying the foundation for a Swarna Andhra Pradesh, Naidu added.