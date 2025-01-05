AP will turn a major maritime hub: CM

Visakhapatnam: Endowed with effective connectivity, including ports and airports, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh will serve as a major maritime gateway.

Taking part in the operational demonstration (Op Demo) organised by the Eastern Naval Command as part of the Navy Day celebrations held in Visakhapatnam on Satur-day, the Chief Minister reiterated that Visakhapatnam is the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh similar to Mumbai for India. “Vizag will not just be developed as a knowledge capital but also as a tourism, technological and medical manufacturing hub,” the CM informed.

Soon, IT giant Google and TCS will be setting up their of-fices in Visakhapatnam. With Bhogapuram Airport, Metro Rail and new railway zone on the cards, the city is all set to grow way further in the coming days, highlighted Naidu.

After facilitating Godavari water to Anakapalli district this year, the Chief Minister mentioned that Visakhapatnam will also get the river water next year.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is developing the country in tune with his vision 'Viksit Bharat', the Chief Minister said, Andhra Pradesh is moving ahead with ‘Swarnandhra@2047’ as its vision.

Talking about the AP’s advantages, Naidu said the state has the biggest advantage of a 1,000-km long coastline. “If the maritime strength could be tapped to its full poten-tial, it will aid in accelerating economic growth along with wealth creation and employment generation. Along with its focus on safeguarding the nation's maritime interests, the Indian Navy has to come forward to develop the state’s economy as well. We are lagging behind in the ocean economy. Indian Navy should step forward to guide the government to enhance the ocean economy,” the CM underlined.

With the incorporation of AI, drone and deep-tech, Chan-drababu Naidu emphasised the need for the Indian Navy to adopt advanced technology.

About future projects, the Chief Minister informed, the Prime Minister in his scheduled trip to Visakhapatnam on January 8 will lay the foundation stone for the new railway zone and Green Hydrogen Hub, among others.