Just In
Apartment associations decide to raise voice on problems
Appeal to govt to implement promises made by CM to review property tax, not to increase electricity charges and not to install smart meters
Visakhapatnam : Executive committee members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents Welfare Association (VARWA) and Federation of Colony Associations decided to protest on residents’ issues in all zones of Visakhapatnam.
Holding an executive committee meeting here on Wednesday, president of VARWA N Prakash Rao appealed to the state government to implement assurances given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to review the property tax, not to increase electricity charges and not to install smart meters.
In the meeting, the members discussed various issues being faced by the people in different zones, such as underground drainage, lack ofstreetlights, city bus facility in some areas, presence of stray dogs and pig menace, traffic issues, requirement of flyovers and underpass ways.
Demanding resolution of problems, the representatives of associations decided to organise a dharna at the GVMC Gandhi statue on March 19. During the meeting, they released a pamphlet detailing the above issues. As many as 10,000 pamphlets will be distributed across the city. General secretary of VARWA B B Ganesh, zone representatives G V Ramana, B A Trinadha Swamy, G Raghuram, A Govinda Rao, G Naidu Babu were among those present.