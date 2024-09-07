APATA, temple staff, district admin contribute to flood victims

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association has extended its support to flood victims of Vijayawada by donating 50,000 biscuit packets.

The donation was made by APATA president K Kumar Raja, vice-presidents DS Varma and O Naresh Kumar in the presence of aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, who came to Visakhapatnam to launch Digi Yatra on Friday.

Representatives of the APATA requested the Union minister to consider various developmental activities like restoration of airlines, overnight parking of flights, dedicated cargo flights, establishing civil aviation university, skill upgradation facility for pilot training and completion of 12 proposed flyovers between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram on the occasion.

Further, the APATA requested for promotion of Araku Coffee by establishing Araku Coffee outlets in all airports across India to support tribal farmers of Visakhapatnam Agency.

Meanwhile, president of Andhra Pradesh Temple Employees’ Welfare Association DV Rama Raju informed that based on the orders of the Endowments Commissioner, employees expressed their willingness to donate their day’s salary employed in the main temples. The donation will be sent to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, he added.

Also, the staff of the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Visakhapatnam gave away one day’s salary drawn in the month of September, amounting approximately Rs.3.66 lakh to the CM’s Relief Fund. The temple Executive Officer S Srinivasa Murthy informed that the amount was handed over to the Commissioner of Endowments.

Based on the call given by Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, the management of the industries in the district contributed Rs.43.25 lakh as part of their support to the AP Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The District Collector called upon owners of the industries, businessmen belonging to various sectors to come forward to donate to the cause and extend their support in times of dire need.