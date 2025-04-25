APCC chief demands resignation of PM, HM

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi often refers to himself as a ‘chowkidar’ of the nation. But after the Pahalgam attack, what does ‘chowkidar’ mean to the PM? The attack shows how safety and security matters are considered in India, pointed out Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila.

After paying tributes to the mortal remains of JS Chandra Mouli, who died in the terror attack in Pahalgam, at Kanaka Durga Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Sharmila demanded resignation of the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah as she said they completely failed in safeguarding the country from the terror attack.

It is very clear that there is an Intelligence failure in India. Instead of providing security to the nation, the Intelligence is engaged to silence those who bring out the lapses of the government. Security lapses turn out to be a serious concern in Jammu and Kashmir where 2 crore tourists frequent the region every year, the APCC chief said.

Further, Sharmila remarked that the Pahalgam attack was not on tourists alone but on the country. “At the time of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the army was not present. As many as 26 died in the tourist hotbed. The terror attack clearly shows the negligence in security aspects followed in the most sensitive region,” Sharmila expressed concern. The Centre has no right to continue in the power as even the most effective Investigative agencies are being utilised to meet the NDA’s own motives, the APCC chief criticised. In the terror attack, there was also a Muslim who died in Pahalgam. The BJP government is keen on creating conflicts among communities by projecting Muslims as wrong doers, she stated. Later,Sharmila visited the relay hunger strike camp held at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and interacted with trade union leaders and agitators. Representatives of All-Party Contract Workers gave a representation to the APCC chief about reinstating the contract workers who were removed from the VSP. Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila demanded that removal of contract workers at the plant should be stopped with immediate effect.