APCC chief YS Sharmila to stay in Vijayawada city

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila will stay in Vijayawada city very soon. The Congress party leaders have reportedly selected a four-bedroom apartment and an independent bungalow for her stay in Vijayawada. She has to choose one of them. After finalising the house, she will stay in the house in Vijayawada and work from there.

In the backdrop of AP Assembly elections -2024, she has to conduct various meetings with the party leaders regularly.

The AICC leaders will come to Vijayawada city and conduct various meetings and conduct election campaigns. It is necessary that she should be within the reach of the AICC and PCC leaders.

Meanwhile, AP Assembly elections manifesto committee led by MM Pallam Raju to prepare the election manifesto, Assembly elections candidates screening committee led by Madhusudan Mistry will meet very soon to finalise the list of candidates to field in the forthcoming elections. In addition to this, she will have to address election campaigns for the party candidates. Taking this into consideration, she took the decision to that effect, it is learnt.