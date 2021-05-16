APCC condemns attack on MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee strongly condemned the filing of criminal cases and using third degree methods against Member of Parliament K Raghurama Krishnam Raju stating that this was nothing but attack on the freedom of expression.



APCC president Dr S Sailajanath said in a statement from the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Sunday that the State government did not do justice to the Dalits who were attacked in various incidents during the last two years of YSRCP rule. "It is not good governance to file criminal cases against the opposition leaders and news channels," he added.

He wondered as to what kind of administration is that which harassed the opposition leaders and who opposed them by using the police force. There have been umpteen incidents wherein the Dalits were attacked and harassed by the police when they lodged complaints of injustice. The attacks on Dalits be it a doctor, judge, a farmer, an agriculture labourer or an employee are still continuing unabated and nobody was punished, he said.

The PCC chief said that there had never been an incident wherein a people's representative was injured in police custody.

This was nothing but attention diversion at a time when the second wave is wreaking havoc in the State, he said.

Sailajanath appealed to the judiciary and the Governor to intervene and set things right to allow the freedom of speech and expression in the State.