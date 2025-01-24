APCNF reaps rich crop of awards in BioFest-2025

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) being implemented by the state-owned Rythu Sadhikara Samstha won six Jaivik Awards on Wednesday in Bangalore for showcasing its excellence in natural farming practices at the two-day BioFest-2025.

Director of agriculture S Dilli Rao said in a statement here on Thursday that the event, jointly organised by the International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Karnataka government, recognised excellence in organic and natural farming practices.

Andhra Pradesh bagged six Jaivik India awards across five categories, reflecting the state’s commitment to natural farming under the innovative initiatives of the APCNF.

The RySS secured first prize in the pro-organic policies category of the governments and agencies. In the best natural farming, organic farmer category, Arika Ravindra from Parvathipuram district won first prize along with Rs 1 lakh cash award, while C Latha from Nandyal district received the second prize with Rs 50,000 cash award for their outstanding contributions to natural farming.

In the Bio-Inputs category, Sri Subramanyeswara Prakruthi Vanarula Mariyu Sikshana Kendram from Eluru district received first prize. In the organic research institute category, the Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research and Learning (IGGAARL) from Pulivendula earned a special jury award.

Additionally, in the organic FPO category, the Kshethra Natural Farmers Producers Company Ltd from Bapatla district secured the second prize, recognising its efforts in empowering farmers through natural farming.

Along with director of agriculture Dilli Rao, senior advisor of RySS G Muralidhar and senior lead-marketing of RySS B Prabhakar received the awards.