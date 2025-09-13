Apco clears Rs 2 cr dues to weavers’ societies

Vijayawada: Ina major relief for local artisans, the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (Apco) disbursed over Rs 2 crore to clear long-pending dues owed to handloom weavers. The payment, amounting to Rs 2,00,32,615.41, marks the first instalment of a broader effort to provide financial stability to the state’s handloom sector.

The decision comes directly from minister for handlooms and textiles S Savitha who ordered Apco officials to immediately release a portion of the outstanding payments. This move is part of the new coalition government’s commitment to revitalizing the handloom industry and supporting the livelihoods of weavers.

The funds have been credited directly into the bank accounts of 84 handloom cooperative societies across seven divisions, including significant amounts for societies in Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, and Kadapa. This initial payment represents approximately 20 per cent of the total dues owed to the weavers. Savitha said in a statement on Friday that the government’s goal is to ensure a dignified life for weavers and that more payments are on the way. “We are not only implementing welfare schemes but also ensuring timely payments for the goods purchased by Apco,” she said. “We will clear the remaining dues soon.” Since coming to power, the government has launched several initiatives to support weavers, including a new textiles policy, free power, pension schemes, and subsidies on yarn purchases.

These efforts, combined with marketing initiatives and e-commerce partnerships, aim to provide a comprehensive support system for the handloom industry.