APCPSEA to intensify agitation to achieve old pension scheme

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Association decided to intensify the agitation to achieve old pension scheme replacing the present CPS. Accordingly, APCPSEA will conduct rallies in all the 26 districts in the State and submit a memorandum to district Collectors on May 1, coinciding with International Labour Day.

APCPSEA Association president Cheerla Kiran, speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, said Association State leaders will campaign in districts from Srikakulam to Anantapur covering a distance of around 1000 km, in three phases and explain the employees benefits of reverting old pension scheme and the loss employees suffer due to the present CPS.

The State leaders also will meet employees to build up a strong movement to force the government to implement old pension scheme and also to gear up employees for a mass agitation in State capital Amaravati on September 1. He appealed all the Employees Associations to support APCPSEA, which is sincerely fighting for the old pension scheme to achieve it. APCPSEA Tirupati district president Vankipuram Pawan, district women president Guntur Rekha, district general secretary Murali, members Dharani Kumar, Eshwar Nayak, Chalapathi, Gopal were present.