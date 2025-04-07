Live
- Young women more prone to social anxiety from smartphone use, study reveals
- Ana de Armas says no to gender-swapped James Bond, champions original female action heroes
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th April 2025
- Congress in Gujarat: A Journey Through Time and Legacy
- Hansa-3(NG) Will Power India’s Flight To Aviation Self-Reliance
- APCPSEA to intensify agitation to achieve old pension scheme
- 'Hands Off!' protestsm across us
- BJP alone will provide stable govt
- Waqf Bill is about property management, not religion
- Organised cricket betting racket busted
APCPSEA to intensify agitation to achieve old pension scheme
Will conduct rallies in all districts on May 1.
Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Association decided to intensify the agitation to achieve old pension scheme replacing the present CPS. Accordingly, APCPSEA will conduct rallies in all the 26 districts in the State and submit a memorandum to district Collectors on May 1, coinciding with International Labour Day.
APCPSEA Association president Cheerla Kiran, speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, said Association State leaders will campaign in districts from Srikakulam to Anantapur covering a distance of around 1000 km, in three phases and explain the employees benefits of reverting old pension scheme and the loss employees suffer due to the present CPS.
The State leaders also will meet employees to build up a strong movement to force the government to implement old pension scheme and also to gear up employees for a mass agitation in State capital Amaravati on September 1. He appealed all the Employees Associations to support APCPSEA, which is sincerely fighting for the old pension scheme to achieve it. APCPSEA Tirupati district president Vankipuram Pawan, district women president Guntur Rekha, district general secretary Murali, members Dharani Kumar, Eshwar Nayak, Chalapathi, Gopal were present.