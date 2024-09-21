Live
- Gau Dhwaj Establishment meeting in Vijayawada on Oct 10
- KSRTC bags two awards
- Hyderabad: Two peddlers arrested, 86 kg ganja worth Rs 30L seized
- Protect drying crops
- Devotees in shock over Tirupati laddu controversy
- 996 Arrested for Misconduct During Ganesh Festival in Hyderabad, Thanks to SHE Teams
- Husband Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Stabbing Wife to Death
- Paddy compact blocks attract Mexican team
- MLA ST Somashekhar turns against Munirathna
- Retired Telangana State Employee Wins Gold at National Powerlifting Competition
Just In
APCRDA conducts ‘Grievance Day’ for farmers
Highlights
APCRDA additional commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand on Friday conducted ‘Grievance Day’ at CRDA’s Thulluru regional office to solve the problems of the farmers
Guntur: APCRDA additional commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand on Friday conducted ‘Grievance Day’ at CRDA’s Thulluru regional office to solve the problems of the farmers. A large number of farmers participated in the ‘Grievance day’ conducted by the CRDA officials.
The farmers explained their problems to the additional commissioner, who assured them that he will solve the problems of the farmers.
Following orders of the APCRDA commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, the programme was organised at the CRDA office at Thulluru.
The APCRDA will conduct the ‘Grievance day’ on every Friday from 10 am to 1 pm at CRDA Thullur office. Farmers are requested to participate and find solutions to their problems.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS