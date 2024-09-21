APCRDA conducts ‘Grievance Day’ for farmers

Guntur: APCRDA additional commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand on Friday conducted ‘Grievance Day’ at CRDA’s Thulluru regional office to solve the problems of the farmers. A large number of farmers participated in the ‘Grievance day’ conducted by the CRDA officials.

The farmers explained their problems to the additional commissioner, who assured them that he will solve the problems of the farmers.

Following orders of the APCRDA commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, the programme was organised at the CRDA office at Thulluru.

The APCRDA will conduct the ‘Grievance day’ on every Friday from 10 am to 1 pm at CRDA Thullur office. Farmers are requested to participate and find solutions to their problems.