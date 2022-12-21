APEPDCL organises rally on energy conservation

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 'National Energy Conservation Week 2022,' a massive rally was organised by APEPDCL Visakhapatnam circle officials and employees from RK Beach Kalimata Temple to YMCA here on Tuesday. With the slogan 'Save Energy Save the Nation,' district collector A Mallikarjuna flagged off the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, APEPDCL CMD K Santosha Rao said every individual should take steps to save power and should consider it a social responsibility. Keeping the future needs in view, he recommended the use of star rated electrical appliances as it saves electricity and reduces electricity bills, he added.

The CMD mentioned that as a part of the weeklong observation, various programmes are being organised to create awareness among people in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Eluru circles.

APEPDCL directors B Ramesh Prasad, AVV Surya Pratap, CGMs O Simhadri and Ravi Kumar, Vizag circle SE L Mahendranath were present.