APERC to host foor-day public hearing from Jan 20

Visakhapatnam: Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Immadi Prudhvi Tej informed that the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct a public hearing from January 20.

The APERC seeks opinions on the electricity tariffs to be implemented for the 2026-27 financial year.

Speaking on the occasion, the APEPDCL CMD stated that the four-day public hearing programme, to be held under the supervision of APERC chairman P.V.R. Reddy, will be held in Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Kurnool.

The consultation on the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) report submitted by the power distribution companies to APERC will be held in Tirupati on January 20 from 11 am to 1.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The CMD mentioned that the programme will be held in Vijayawada on 22nd and 23rd, and on 27the in Kurnool from 10:30 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. He further stated that officials from the APERC along with officials from the Andhra Pradesh Energy Department, Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation, Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation, Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Andhra Pradesh Northern Power Distribution Company Limited and Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited will participate in the programme.

During the four-day public opinion programme, APERC will receive feedback on tariff filings of the three power distribution companies each day.

Those who wish to share their opinions can participate through video conferencing from the nearest power operation circle office (SE office) or division office (EE office) in their respective districts across the state, the CMD recommended. The APEPDCL officials informed that those who have registered their names in advance, their opinions will be heard all the days during the programme.

Also, those who have not registered their names can express their opinions with the permission of the Electricity Regulatory Commission.