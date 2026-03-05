Boy lynched over goat theft

Baripada: A boy died and another was injured after they were thrashed by villagers over suspicion of goat theft in Mayurbhanj district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Indokholi Herogoda village under Tiring police station in the district on Monday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Sambit Bindhani (14), son of Rajkumar Bindhani of Bhutakabadi village. According to the police, some locals caught Sambit along with three of his friends on the allegation of stealing a goat. Two of them managed to escape from the spot. So, the mob thrashed Sambit and one of his friends badly. Getting information, the police rushed to the spot and rescued the duo in a serious condition, said Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Kumar Senapati. The two boys were immediately admitted to Jharadihi hospital and later shifted to Rairangpur hospital, where doctors declared Sambit dead, he said.

Sambit was staying in his maternal uncle’s house and studying in a government high school in Basingi village under Behalda police station. After the family filed a complaint at Tiring police station, the police registered a murder case and arrested 12 accused persons, said inspector–in-charge (IIC) Prashant Jena.

Since this is a sensitive incident, the police are investigating the case with utmost seriousness. The deceased’s family has demanded a proper investigation into the incident and justice. A few days ago, a mentally challenged man was allegedly beaten to death, and another two were thrashed by mobs over suspicion of child theft in two different areas in the district.