3 drown after Holi festivity

Bhubaneswar: At least three persons, including a boy, drowned while taking a bath after celebrating Holi at separate places in Odisha on Wednesday, police said. While two incidents took place in Jajpur district, the third one happened in Cuttack district.

A report from Jajpur said that a man, identified as Sangram Ajitabh Das (40) of Padmapur area under Jajpur Road police limits, drowned while bathing in the Kharasrota river after the celebration of Holi in Byasanagar area in the afternoon. His body was recovered and sent for postmortem examination.

In another incident from the same district, a youth, identified as Hiranya Kumar Behuria of Bari area, drowned in Brahmani river at Khari Padia in Jajpur. A report from Cuttack district said a boy, identified as Jeevan Behera, drowned while bathing in the Mahanadi river in Baramba area along with friends.