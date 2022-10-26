APGenco unit will be 'dedicated' to Adanis: Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

Nellore: TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not dedicating the third unit of APGenco at Nelaturu not to the nation, but to the Adani group. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said the unit is being inaugurated on October 27 only to be handed over to Adani group on the October 31.

Chandramohan Reddy said the state government wilfully reduced the capacity of power production for handing it over to the Adani group showing it as a loss-making and inefficient unit. The villagers who handed over lands for the plant are now facing troubles without employment to the family members and finally Adani group would be the major beneficiary in the process.

He said the first two units were completed during Rajasekhara Reddy government and the third unit was started during the TDP tenure. He said they had completed 90 per cent of work during their government and the YSRCP completed 10 per cent in three-and-a-half years.

The TDP leader lamented that the highly efficient unit in Nellore is being privatised while two others at Vijayawada and Kadapa are being kept by the state government. He asked what made the state hand over the unit to the Adani group and what was hidden pressure behind the move. He expressed suspicions that smart meters contract would also be given to the Adani group shortly.

Local TDP leaders B Surendra, Ch Venkateswara Reddy and others were present.