APJAC demands govt to address employees’ problems

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (APJAC) president K V Siva Reddy and general secretary A Vidya Sagar have demanded the State government to address the problems being faced by sgovernment employees.

The two leaders said the referral hospitals were not treating the government employees under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) due to non-payment of bills by the government to the hospitals. The JAC leaders said the EHS cards have no value.

The JAC leaders said the government was not releasing Dearness Allowances and other benefits. Siva Reddy, Vidya Sagar and other JAC leaders addressed the lab technicians’ State meeting at APNGOs home on Sunday.

The two leaders lamented that the NDA government failed to address their problems. They said the State government has not appointed the Pay Revision Commission and added the government also failed to solve the problems related to GPF, surrender leaves and APGLI arrears.

The JAC leaders said the lab technicians were not getting any promotion in their service. They assured the lab technicians that the JAC would take their matter to the notice of the government and try to solve it. Andhra Pradesh Lab Technicians Association State general secretary MS Murthy has demanded that the lab technicians working on contract basis should be regularised.

He demanded that the government sanction leaves to the lab technicians on par with the government employees and help them get at least one promotion in their service.

He pointed out that the lab technicians were not getting risk allowance and Dhobi allowance and asked the JAC leaders to take the matter to the notice of the State government.

APNGOs Association leaders Dastagiri Reddy, Jagadeeswara Rao, regular lab technicians, contract lab technicians and outsourcing lab technicians from all districts of Andhra Pradesh attended the one day meeting.