APMC chairman announces doctor-friendly initiatives

Tirupati: AP Medical Council (APMC) Chairman Dr D Shree Hari Rao announced a series of doctor-friendly initiatives aimed at improving convenience and accessibility for medical professionals across the State. He was felicitated by Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) on Saturday, following his recent appointment as APMC Chairman.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rao said that virtual Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions and guest lectures will soon be made available for doctors. To address doctors’ concerns more efficiently, a dedicated grievances cell and WhatsApp support services will also be launched shortly.

He further informed that special medical camps are being arranged to facilitate the renewal of medical certificates. “We urge all doctors to make the best use of these services,” he said. Highlighting the Council’s plans to decentralise operations, Dr Rao announced that district-level registration camps will be conducted first in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinada, with other districts to follow.

SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar, who presided over the event, praised Dr Rao for his long-standing association with SVIMS, where he previously served as a radiologist. He recalled Dr Rao’s active involvement in awareness programmes and state-wide medical camps. Faculty members also expressed their fond memories of working with Dr Rao and noted his invaluable support to SVIMS during the COVID-19 pandemic.