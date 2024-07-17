APNGOs demands salaries on 1st of every month

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Association (APNGOs) demanded the state government to pay salaries to Anganwadis, Asha workers, outsourced and contract staff on the first of every month.

The APNGOs leaders said the state government employees faced many hardships under the YSRCP rule due to late payment of salaries every month.

Addressing the media at APNGOs Home here on Tuesday, the association leaders said the pensioners also faced problems along with employees in the last five years.

Association state president K V Siva Reddy and general secretary Chowdary Purushottam Naidu said the first priority in payment of salaries should be given to Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, contract and outsourced employees and the next priority should be to regular government employees.

They alleged that the previous YSRCP government had intimidated the employees and harassed them for demanding their rights. They thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for cancelling the orders issued on implementation of Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS).

The association leaders said they would co-operate with the state government in administrative activities.

APNGOs association NTR district president A Vidya Sagar sought a white paper on the diversion employees’ General Provident Fund (GPF) by the previous YSRCP government. He demanded the government to pay salaries on the first of every month and reminded that employees faced hardships due to late payment of salaries by the YSRCP government.