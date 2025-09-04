Apollo Hospital offers screening test at Rs 999

Nellore: Dr Sriram Satish, the Director of Medical Services, Apollo Hospital, informed that screening tests for chronic shoulder pain are being conducted at just Rs 999 and this offer will be available till October 31.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he further informed that along with doctor consultation, RBS, CBC, Uric Acid, Creatinine, X-Ray (Shoulder), X-Ray C Spine tests will be conducted. Robotic surgery is being conducted for those suffering from chronic shoulder pain.

Apollo Hospital Robotic Arthroplasty Dr Vivekananda Reddy, Robotic Joint Replacement Specialist Dr M Shashidhar Reddy, Joint Replacement Surgery Specialist Dr C Vikram Reddy, Unit Head Balaraju participated in this meeting.